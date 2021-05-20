The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider C Scott Parker Sells 30,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

