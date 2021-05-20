The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.60 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$84.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$54.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

