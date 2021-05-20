The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $509.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.35, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $660.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $767.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company's stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

