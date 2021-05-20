The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,564,100.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

