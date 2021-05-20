The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,187 shares of company stock worth $10,492,806. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

