The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 236.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

