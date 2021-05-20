ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $2,857,000.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 6,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.