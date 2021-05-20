Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $22,257.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007827 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000219 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

