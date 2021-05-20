Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.