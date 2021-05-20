Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

