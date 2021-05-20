Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

