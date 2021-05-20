Todd Burdick Sells 8,334 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23.

Shares of PEY opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.39. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$977.21 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

