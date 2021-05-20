Tommy Breen Purchases 50,000 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 926 ($12.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.19. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

HSV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

