TON Token Price Tops $0.0141 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market capitalization of $633,843.78 and $54,294.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

