Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. David Loasby acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

