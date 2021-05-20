Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,235 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Exelixis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,345 shares of company stock worth $12,355,467. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

