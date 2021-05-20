Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.