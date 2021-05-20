TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

