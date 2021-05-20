Traders Buy High Volume of Omeros Put Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,341 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,901% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $607,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

