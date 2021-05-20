Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

LPG stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut Dorian LPG to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

