Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

