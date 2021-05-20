Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,103 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Shares of BBIG opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.