Trading S.A. Ares Sells 185,360 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,090,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,067,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 330,320 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Precigen by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Precigen by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 160,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.