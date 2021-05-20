TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

