Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.