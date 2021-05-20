Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Translate Bio stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.