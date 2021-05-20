Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Translate Bio stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

