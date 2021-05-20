Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

