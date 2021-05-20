Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

TMCI stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

