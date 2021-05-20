Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 8,060 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

