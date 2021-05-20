Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 880 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

