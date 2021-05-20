Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,040 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

