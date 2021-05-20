Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$7.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.14.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

