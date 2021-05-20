TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock worth $5,970,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

