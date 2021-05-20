Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.04. Approximately 32,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,817,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.