Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $640,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 451,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.