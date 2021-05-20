Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,055.33 or 1.00883906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00119639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

