TrueChain Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00112521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.01164526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00060167 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

