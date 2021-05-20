Truist Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.10.

DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

