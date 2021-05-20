Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by analysts at Compass Point from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $301,177,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.