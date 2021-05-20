Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Increased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10,250.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $3,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,254,807. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

