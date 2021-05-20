Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 119,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

