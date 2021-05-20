Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $580.08. 439,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $558.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

