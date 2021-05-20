Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $146.69. 49,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

