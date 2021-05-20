Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 195,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,753,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.