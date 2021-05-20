Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $492.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.89. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

