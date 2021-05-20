Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.