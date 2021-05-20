UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.35 ($39.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €35.01 ($41.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.84 and a 200 day moving average of €31.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.