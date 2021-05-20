UBS Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $170.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $131.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 349,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.