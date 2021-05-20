UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVKIF. HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

EVKIF stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

