UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

UFP Technologies stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

